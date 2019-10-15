Distraction thieves target Alford and Wainfleet

Lincolnshire Police now believe the distraction thieves who targeted a cafe in Afford have also been active in Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Police now believe the distraction thieves who targeted a cafe in Afford have also been active in Wainfleet.Yesterday we reported two men entered the Café on Cobbles in Alford Market Place on Friday, October 11, and asked for different denominations of change, leaving with an extra £120.

Since then police have received a report of the two men involved in the theft of cigarettes and vape accessories from Co-op in Wainfleet on the same day.

One of the males was in his late 20s, around 5ft 8, of a stocky build and wearing a baseball cap backwards. The other male was mid to late 20s, around 5ft 8 and was wearing a puffer style jacket.

Anyone who recognises the men from the CCTV images or can assist with our investigation should call police on 101, quoting the reference 317 of October 11th, or e-mail control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box;

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.