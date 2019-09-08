Donington on Bain teenager fined over motorcycling offence

A teenager from Donington on Bain has been fined after driving a motorcycle without a valid licence.

Gabriel McCree, 19, of Welsdale Road, committed the offence in Harveys Lane, Louth, on May 14 this year.

The case was heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court in his absence on August 15, and he was found guilty under the Single Justice Procedure.

McCree was fined £40, and ordered to pay a further £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving record was also endorsed with three points.

McCree faced an additional charge of riding a motorcycle without wearing protective head gear, but no separate penalty was imposed.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrates when sentencing.