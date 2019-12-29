Driver banned after a ‘poor decision’ led to crash near Alford

A court has heard that when the driver of a car overtook a line of traffic into a series of blind bends near Alford, they struck an oncoming car and rebounded onto a car in the line they had overtaken, pushing it into a ditch.

Amy Stone, 56, of Buckingham Road in Steeple Claydon, Buckingham, admitted careless driving at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that at 7.40pm on September 6, Stone, who was visiting family members in Mablethorpe, overtook a line of cars in a Nissan Qashqai on a blind bend on the A1104 Main Road, Saleby, near Alford.

He said that when the car was on the ‘wrong side of the road’ it collided with the wing mirror of an oncoming car and then struck the car that had been at the front of the cars he had overtaken, pushing it into a ditch. No one was injured.

Beris Brickles, mitigating, said Stone had been anxious to get to Mablethorpe in the daylight and that there had been no warning signs or double central white lines on the approach to the bends.

He said that the defendant had seen the opportunity to overtake, but the problem was that while overtaking the vehicle at the front, Stone saw an oncoming vehicle and tried to power past. Mr Brickles said that Stone accepted it was a “poor decision”.

The magistrates imposed a fine of £120, after hearing the defendant had lost their job, with £117 in court costs and charges, and eight penalty points were put on Stone’s driving licence.