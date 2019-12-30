Eighteen cars vandalised on Louth forecourt

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of vehicles were damaged on the forecourt of IJC Car Sales in Legbourne Road, Louth.

Eighteen vehicles were damaged (scratched) between 3am and 3.15am on Sunday December 29.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us.

“The suspect has attended on foot, so officers are keen to hear of any suspicious vehicles parked near to the premises around that time.

“The suspect left on foot towards Legbourne roundabout.”

If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 98 of December 29.