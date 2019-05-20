Fail-to-stop and arrest made in Binbrook

Police have arrested a man after he was spotted driving a ‘stolen’ vehicle before abandoning it and allegedly fleeing from the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.18pm on Sunday afternoon (May 19), officers came across a suspicious vehicle that they recognised as being stolen.

“Following an attempt to stop the vehicle, the black Fiesta failed-to-stop, and headed in the direction of Binbrook.

“A member of the public then called in at 3.54pm to let officers know that the same vehicle had pulled up in the village, and a man had fled from the vehicle.

“Following searches in the area, a man was located and arrested on suspicion of theft-of-motor-vehicle.

“Enquiries continue into the circumstances of this incident.”

If you have any information about this incident, call police on 101 and quote incident number 261 of May 19.