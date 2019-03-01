Family pays tribute to ‘popular’ man who died after crash near Caistor

The family of a man from Caistor who was killed after a crash on Tuesday (February 26) have today released a tribute to him.

Derek Fox died in a collision on the A46 at Grimsby Road, Caistor, which happened just before 3pm on February 26.

In a statement, his family said: “Derek was always full of the joys of spring and he would constantly make people laugh.

“He was the most popular person you could ever meet and would go out of his way to help anybody.

“He had lived in Caistor for the past 55 years and everyone knew him.

“Derek ran a local building firm – DT Fox Builders – which he founded with his father, and was responsible for quite a few houses in the town.

“He always enjoyed ‘playing around’ in his garage and did odd jobs for people later on in life.

“He will be very missed by his family and many friends in Caistor, and we would like to say thank you to everybody for their kind comments following his passing.”

Derek, who was 84, is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gillian, and his son, Mark.

Mark would like to thank Caistor firefighters, First Responders, Dr Burton and Nurse Katie for the amazing job they did trying to save his dad.

All their efforts are greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made to firefighters at Caistor.

All donations can be sent to Co-op Funeral Directors, Unit 3, 16 High St, Caistor, Market Rasen, and will be passed on.