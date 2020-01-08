Father of Louth girl, 12, speaks out after hit-and-run collision

The father of a 12-year-old girl who was injured in a hit-and-run collision has provided an update on her condition - and appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Gary Ross told the Leader that his daughter, Izzy, suffered ‘numerous and varied’ injuries in the collision in Newmarket, Louth, on Monday afternoon (January 6).

He added that Izzy, a Year 7 student at King Edward VI Grammar School, noticed the vehicle was failing to stop at the red light and tried to move out of the way at the last moment, which may have ultimately saved her life - but he warned that “someone else’s child might not walk away from the next one”.

Gary said: “Thank you for everyone’s kind messages. The girl hit yesterday is my 12-year-old daughter.

“She was crossing whilst the traffic light was on red and was hit by a silver five door Ford Focus.

“Additional footage shows that no attempt was made to slow down on the driver’s part, and no attempt was made to stop after the incident.

“It is also estimated that the speed of the vehicle was in excess of 35mph.

“My daughter realised the car wasn’t slowing last second and tried to get out of the way, and this is what saved her life.

“Her injuries are numerous and varied. She has lost her front tooth, and half of the other front tooth.

“She has also been in surgery to repair where her lip was torn through. She has swelling to her forehead and numerous cuts to it.

“Both of her eyes are beginning to blacken. Her nose and nostrils are grazed, and she has deep cuts on her chin.

“Her hands and wrists are cut from protecting herself and her torso and ribs are bruised.”

Gary continued: “In the past 24 hours she has had two CT scans, four X-rays, and surgery.

“She is brave but this has really knocked her. If you know anything please contact the police.

“Someone else’s child might not walk away from the next one.”

Gary added that another KEVIGS student, a sixth former named Claira, kindly helped Izzy in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

As reported previously, Lincolnshire Police continue to seek the driver of a five-door silver Ford Focus hatchback involved in the collision.

Police also wish to speak to the driver of a black Vauxhall Astra that was travelling behind the Ford Focus, as they may have vital information.

If you have information, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 306 of January 6.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and include ‘Incident 306 of 6 January’ in the subject line.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.