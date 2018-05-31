Father’s ‘thank you’ drink leaves son with driving ban

A ‘thank you’ drink from his father for helping him with work around the house, has left a man with a 17-month driving ban.

Gary Davidson, 43, of Cherry Tree Estate in Skegness Road, Ingolmdells, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Davidson was breathalysed by police after hitting a parked car in Station Road in Sutton on Sea at around 6pm on May 7, and provided a positive test.

He said the reading was 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

He told officers he had had three pints in a local pub.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said he had been doing some work at his father’s home and his father had taken him for a drink as a ‘thank you’.

She said Davidson was not a heavy drinker but had had to pull over to avoid an oncoming car on a narrow stretch of road and had hit the parked car.

She said he had been in a works van and would now lose his job as he needed his licence.

Davidson was banned from driving for 17 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.