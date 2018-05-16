Fewer people charged despite growing numbers of recorded crime in Lincolnshire, BBC report reveals

An investigation by the BBC’s Panorama team has shown that fewer people are being charged despite a growing number of recorded crime in Lincolnshire.

Figures, taken from Home Office Data for the programme, which will air tonight (Wednesday) show that charges between 2014-2017 fell by four per cent whilst recorded crime rose by six per cent.

Nationally, 527,000 charges were brought in 2016-17 - a fall of 65,000 on 2014-15. These figures are against a backdrop which shows that the number of crimes recorded rose by nearly 750,000.

Other figures from the BBC investigation, say that charges for robbery have fallen in the last three years across Lincolnshire, however, the number of reported robberies has risen.

The same is true for possession of weapons.

Public order, drugs offences and theft all show decreases in both recorded crimes and number of charges, whereas criminal damage and arson, violence and sex offences all show increases in both categories.

According to the BBC’s report police say a squeeze on resources is making crime harder to investigate while the Home Office says it is working with police to find a solution.

The BBC has also spoken to victims across the country who feel let down by police and who feel that they are not getting justice.

Louth and Horncastle MP and Home Office minister Victoria Atkins has told the BBC’s team that the Government is looking at the problem ‘very carefully’

She told the broadcaster: “We want to ensure that when a victim reports a crime to the police that it’s investigated properly and thoroughly and that any charges that are appropriate are made.”

Lincolnshire Police has been approached by The Standard for comment on the figures.

Det Chief Supt Steve Taylor, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire this morning that it he was pleased to see figures were lower for Lincolnshire than nationally which was ‘positive’.

He acknowledge however, that: “This is not to single individuals who are victims of crime and the impact on them, for everybody this is deeply personal.”

“The challenge is making sure we have the right resources to the the best we can for everybody involved,” he added.

He told the BBC that the force works on ‘solvability factors’ in order see which crimes officers could address on their ‘own individual merits’. He denied the force were ignoring any crime types in favour of others.

He said force also had to deal with the variety of crime types including those which were not just the traditional burglary and theft cases but also the ‘moving target that we constantly have to look at’, including cybercrime.

“We need to be agile to ensure our investigatiors can do the best they can for each individual crime,” he said.

He pointed to work in restorative justice for young people to ‘ensure children aren’t criminalised’ and that other routes were considered along those lines.

He called on people to continue reporting crime, even if they don’t solve ‘that particular crime’ he said it might form part of the bigger picture.