Five men arrested after brawl in Chapel St Leonards saw two people air lifted to hospital

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a fight in Chapel St Leonards.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the brawl to come forward following the incident outside the Bell Bank in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards at 2:31am on Thursday November 1.

Two men, both in their 30s were injured and taken to hospital via the air ambulance. One of these men sustained a serious injury.

Five men aged 23, 31, 32, 25 and 34 have all been arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack should call police on 101 quoting Incident 23 of 1 November or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 23 of 1 November.

Alternatively and to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.