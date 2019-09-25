Ford Fiesta stolen in Tetney

Police are investigating the theft of a blue Ford Fiesta stolen from an address in Thoresby Road, Tetney, earlier this month.

Today (Wednesday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The car was taken sometime between midnight and 4.45am on September 13.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at around these times and witnessed anything or anyone acting suspiciously.

“We are also appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area either prior to, or during these times to contact us.”

Get in touch with the police in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 58 of September 13

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - including the reference number in the subject box;

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.