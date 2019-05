Police are appealing for information after four motocross bikes were stolen during a burglary at a commercial premise in Authorpe.

The incident occurred at a premises in Main Road at around 1.30am last Wednesday (May 15).

The bikes were: a Honda 250cc in red and white; a Husqvarna 85cc in black and white; and two KTM 65cc in orange and white.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 42 of May 15, if you saw or heard anything suspicious or you have any information.