Gin stolen from Bilsby shop - twice!

Officers investigating two thefts from Bilsby Service Station in Bilsby, near Alford, are appealing for help to identify the man in this image.

On two occasions, April 4 and April 19, an offender has entered the store and on each occasion has left with a bottle of gin, valued at £39.99 each, without paying. Police would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with this.

If you recognise this man or can assist the police with their enquiries, contact them in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 and quoting incident 308 of April 18;

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk;

• By calling the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.