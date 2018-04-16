Gold and personalised jewellery stolen in North Thorseby burglary

A large amount of gold and personalised jewellery was stolen in a burglary in North Thorseby at the weekend.

Police are appealing for any information which may be able to assist the investigation into a burglary at a property on Haiths Lane, North Thoresby.

The incident happened on Saturday April 14, at approximately 8:55pm, and it is believed that a lone man was involved.

Gold jewellery was taken from the property, with one thick gold bracelet personalised with the date 10/7/1965 engraved.

If anyone does have any information about this incident, the whereabouts of the jewellery, or may be able to help with local CCTV, please get in touch with police on 101 quoting 452 of 14 April.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (452 of 14 April) in the subject box.