Gold ring stolen in Marshchapel burglary

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Marshchapel last week, in which jewellery and a Vax carpet cleaner were stolen.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a property in Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel, which we believe occurred between Monday February 3 and Friday February 7.

“A gold opal ring and a Vax carpet cleaner were stolen.”

If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or if you can assist with the investigation, contact the police in one of the following ways:

• Call the on-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 367 of February 7.

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 367 of February 7 in the subject box.

• Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org