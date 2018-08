Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s support in their search for a man who went missing in the Mablethorpe area.

Lee (29) is around 5’ 4” of slim build with short brown hair and a cross tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information regarding the location of Lee, call 101 quoting incident number 230 of August 4, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk including incident number 230 of August 4 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.