‘Hit-and-run’ girl continues recovery while police investigation goes on

The victim of an alleged ‘hit and run’ collision in Louth has returned to school, as she continues her long recovery.

Izzy Ross, 12, was hit by a car in Newmarket at around 4.15pm on Monday, January 6 and sustained several injuries.

Police released this image of the vehicle they believe to have been involved in the collision.

Her dad, Gary, said this week: “The last few weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. The love from Louth has been unbelievable.

“Izzy has been back at school for two weeks now. It wasn’t easy to begin with, but every day has become a little bit easier.”

Gary added that her teeth and an eye continues to be affected, and she has suffered headaches and memory issues.

He said: “On the plus side, Izzy received a letter about the incident, signed by Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho, and autographed pictures from most of the Tottenham squad!

“Thank you Louth, you have meant everything to us.”

So far, there has been one arrest, with a 32-year-old man being released under investigation following his arrest on Sunday, January 12.

This week, a police spokesman said: “Our inquires continue, and we would still like to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward who witnessed the collision or who has any information that will help our investigation.”

Call 101 and quote incident 306 of January 6 any relevant information.