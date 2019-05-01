Jewellery stolen from homes in Marshchapel and Tetney

The Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for witnesses and information after burglaries in Marshchapel and Tetney.

The first burglary occurred in Sea Dyke Way in Marshchapel, on April 20 between 4-5pm.

The offenders broke into the property via a rear door, before conducting an untidy search and stealing jewellery.

The second burglary occurred in North End Road in Tetney between the evening of April 18 and the afternoon of April 20.

Offenders smashed a rear patio door window in order to gain entry, and again stole jewellery from within.

The property owners were away on holiday at the time of both offences.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact DC Best from Louth CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 19000201352 (Marshchapel) or crime reference number 19000200939 (Tetney).