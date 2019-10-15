Jewellery stolen from Louth antique centre

Lincolnshire Police have today (Tuesday) announced they are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at The Old Coach House Antique Centre in Louth last month.

Between 4.30pm on September 21 and 9am the next day, offenders entered the premises and took a selection of jewellery, including watches and a bracelet.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or any suspicious vehicles in the area. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered the stolen items as shown in the image.”

There are a number of ways you can contact the police:

• By calling 101, quoting the reference 130 of September 21.

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 130 of September 21in the subject box.

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.