Lead stolen from Covenham church roof

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a theft of lead from St Bartholomew’s Church in Birketts Lane, Covenham.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Unknown offenders have attended the church and have stripped a large amount of lead from the church roof.

“The offenders arrived and left the location in an unknown vehicle.

“We believe the theft was carried out at around 3am this morning (Thursday, October 31).”

Investigating officer, PC Darren Christie, is asking for members of the public to contact him if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area, or have any information regarding the stolen material.

• To report any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 63 of October 31 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 63 of October 31 in the subject box.