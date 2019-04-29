Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner launches his new victims strategy.

The first ever Lincolnshire website dedicated to helping victims find the support they need will be launched this year.

The website is one of the key components of a new victims strategy launched by Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones at a special conference held in the county.

Delegates at the Victims Conference on Friday were told the site will feature a directory of support services, available both locally and nationally, as well as providing information and advice about what victims can expect on their journey through the Criminal Justice System.

PCC Marc Jones unveiled his new victims’ strategy to more than 100 professionals and volunteers working within Lincolnshire’s public and community sector.

Delegates also heard from victims about their experiences of the support they received after their lives were blighted by crime. A mother and daughter described their personal experiences of domestic abuse and how support services allowed them to escape and rebuild their lives.

Mr Jones opened the event by describing his full commitment to ensuring that anybody in Lincolnshire affected by crime gets the support they need – even when they decide not to report it to the police.

He said: “There are many support services out there, both locally and nationally who are doing great things, we were lucky to have some of our local providers here talking about the support they offer.

“From engaging with victims and service providers, we know that there is a key need around information. People are unaware of what is available unless they, or a loved one, become directly affected by crime themselves – which is a time that they are most vulnerable and least engaged.

“Some victims, particularly those who have not reported the crime to the police, don’t realise that they are entitled to support or are nervous about making that first step.

“Often, it simply takes a caring volunteer or professional, such as a GP or support worker, to identify the need and have that key knowledge to signpost or refer the victim to support.”

If you live, work or study in Lincolnshire and have been affected by crime, you can get support, even if you do not want to report the crime to the police. Call Victim Lincs on 01522 947510 or email: victim@lincs.pnn.police.uk Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.