Lincolnshire Police urgent appeal for information about missing 15-year-old girl

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information about a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from home.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Hannah Patton after she was last seen in the Carrington area of Nottinghamshire at around midday on Tuesday January 30.

Hannah is believed to have links to Lincolnshire and may be in the county.

Hannah is described as being around 4ft 10ins tall and of small build, with shoulder length straight red hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage coat with a fur hood and dark jeans.

If you have seen Hannah, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 993 of 30 January 2018.