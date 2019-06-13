Louth man (83) pleads not guilty to racial harassment

An 83-year-old man from Louth is due to appear in court next month after he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to alleged racially aggravated harassment and threats of unlawful violence.

Samuel Trevor Lewis, of Keddington Crescent, is charged with intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, towards another person – and the alleged offence was ‘racially aggravated’ within the terms of Section 28 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 .

Lewis is also charged with harassment (without racial aggravation), and he also faces a third charge of intending to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

All charges relate to an alleged incident or incidents in Louth on October 25, 2018.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to the first and third charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 27. According to court documents, no plea has been entered for the second charge.

Lewis was remanded on conditional bail, and will return to the same court on July 4 to face trial.