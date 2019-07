Ronald Hugh Bullen, 91, of North Holme Court in Louth, has been fined after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention.

He committed the offence on the A15 at Caenby Corner roundabout on January 6.

Bullen was found guilty through the ‘Single Justice Procedure’ at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 12.

The defendant did not attend the court hearing.

He was fined £40, ordered to pay costs and charges of £115, and was given three penalty points on his licence.