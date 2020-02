A court case involving a Louth man has been discontinued, following his ‘not guilty’ plea.

Adrian Kerry Fraser, 50, of St Bernard’s Avenue, was accused of committing assault against a woman in Louth on June 13 last year.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 29 last year.

On Monday February 10, at the same court, the case was adjudicated by a legal adviser in exercise of delegated powers, and the case was discontinued.