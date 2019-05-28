Louth sex offender’s appeal is dismissed

A Louth man, who was convicted of three sexual assaults against women last year, has had his appeal dismissed in court.

Aaron John Anthony Palmer, 37, of Welbeck Way, Louth, was found guilty of committing three sexual assaults against women over the age of 16 at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 14, 2018, but he submitted an appeal.

Palmer’s appeal was dismissed at Lincoln Crown Court last Monday (May 20).

He was later sentenced to eight months imprisonment, a £140 victim surcharge, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for a period of 10 years.