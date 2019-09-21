Louth woman, 24, sentenced for criminal damage

A Louth woman has been ordered to pay compensation after damaging a window at a jewellery store in the town.

Amy-Leigh Fraser, 24, of Eastfield Road, damaged the window (valued at £60) at Scotts Jewellers, in Market Place, on November 22.

Fraser pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

She was sentenced to a six month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £60 in compensation to the jewellers.

There was no order for court costs or a victim surcharge, as compensation was deemed to take priority.

Fraser’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing sentence.