Louth woman crashed into three cars after drunkenly stealing her mother’s car

A Louth woman took her mother’s car without permission after drinking vodka and smashed it into three cars and two fences, a court has heard.

Kelly Jane Ward, 40, of Keddington Crescent, admitted the aggravated taking of the Vauxhall car and driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a full driving licence, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Prosecuting, Ali Zaki said Sue Ward, the defendant’s mother, left her house at around 8.30am on January 27, leaving her car keys behind.

He said that her daughter, Kelly, took the car after drinking vodka during the night, and while driving damaged three cars and two fences in Jubilee Crescent before police were called and she was arrested in Lime Grove.

He said she admitted to drinking half a bottle of vodka the previous evening up to about midnight and had decided to take the car for a drive.

He said the alcohol reading in her urine was 273 milligrammes, more than twice the legal limit of 107.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said that Ward’s mother was in court supporting her daughter who, at the time of the offences, was in pain and awaiting an operation.

He said she had been sleeping badly and had been drinking until midnight and thought the alcohol would have passed through her system by the time she got up.

He said she was ‘at a very low ebb in her life’.

The magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing on August 7 and called for a report from the Probation Service.