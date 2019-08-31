Mablethorpe drink driver ‘was almost three times over limit’

A Mablethorpe man has been disqualified from driving for almost four years after he pleaded guilty to driving while he was almost three times over the drink-drive limit.

Vitaliy Shulipa, 45, of Seaholme Road, drove a car in Grantham on June 30 while he had 103 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Shulipa pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 8.

Shulipa was fined £583 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £53 and court costs of £85.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 45 months.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court.