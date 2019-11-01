Mablethorpe landlord fined for failing to carry out repair works

East Lindsey District Council’s Housing Standards team have issued a civil penalty to a local landlord under the Housing Act 2004.

The landlord of the property on Alexandra Road, Mablethorpe, has received a £5,000 fine after failing to comply with a notice issued by ELDC after requesting improvements to the property for the health and safety of the tenants.

The landlord was issued with an ‘improvement notice’ by the council requiring various works to be carried out to remedy hazards, including fire, entry by intruders, falls between levels, food safety, excess cold, personal hygiene, and damp and mould.

The landlord failed to carry out these works by the deadline, meaning that ELDC was forced to use powers recently granted to issue Civil Penalties for these matters. The council will now seek to recover this sum from the landlord involved.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, Councillor Wendy Bowkett, said: “The regulations were introduced to ensure landlords failing to look after their property can be issued with a financial penalty, and to ensure it cannot be financially beneficial for landlords to allow their tenants to live in poorly maintained homes.

“Whilst we will always assist landlords to comply with their obligations, we will also take robust action against those that fail to provide their tenants with a property that is decent and safe.”

The occupants of the property have moved to more suitable accommodation and the landlord will also have to ensure the property is repaired to a satisfactory standard before it can be re-occupied.

• Any landlords wishing to find out more about these regulations can contact the Housing Standards team on 01507 601111 or by visiting www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/housingstandards