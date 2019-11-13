Mablethorpe man, 26, banned for drug driving

A Mablethorpe man has been banned from driving after admitting driving with more than seven times the permitted level of cannabis in his bloodstream.

Luke Trevor Scutt, 26, of Centenary Close, who admitted the offence had been stopped for driving at an excess speed in Church Lane, Sutton on Sea at 10.50pm on May 8 and a positive drugs wipe had revealed 15 microgrammes of cannabis in his blood, the legal limit being two microgrammes.

Mitigating at Boston Magistrates’ Court last week (November 6), Tony Davies described Scutt as having been a cannabis user for ‘a considerable period of time’.

Scutt was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a fine of £258 and £115 in costs and charges.