Mablethorpe man jailed after ‘crime spree’

Police say that a ‘one-man crime spree’ has been ended, after a Mablethorpe criminal was jailed for 26 weeks.

Robert Grayson, 26, of Kings Court, Mablethorpe appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday February 21 and pleaded guilty to four offences of theft from shops.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, and was also handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

A warrant had been issued for Grayson’s arrest after he failed to attend Boston Magistrates’ Court on February 19.

Inspector Jacky Barnsley, Community Policing, Mablethorpe, said: “A Criminal Behaviour Order has been issued for Robert Grayson which will remain in place for three years. The CBO means he is banned from all retail premises in Mablethorpe other than a food store and a pharmacy.

“We have arrested and charged Grayson a number of times and he has caused a considerable crime spree in the town.

“I hope that he engages with partners to address his offending and takes the opportunities that will be offered.”