MABLETHORPE MURDER TRIAL: Neighbour tells court of final moments of Jamie Rudd's life

A neighbour told a murder trial jury today (Thursday) how she witnessed the final moments of Jamie Rudd as he lay dying in the street.

Victoria Speak said she was alerted to something happening in the street outside her home in Mablethorpe after her youngest daughter began screaming.

She told the jury "I saw through the window that there was a lot of trouble going on outside.

"I saw Scottish Jamie bleeding. He was virtually outside my house. There was quite a lot of blood.

"I was worried he might need medical help.

"I heard shouting."

Ms Speak said that moments later she saw Jamie Rudd.

"I saw him take a couple of steps and stumble. I saw a huge amount of blood. Then he collapsed. He was bleeding to death."

The prosecution say that James Adam, known as Scottish Jamie, stabbed Jamie Rudd in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, in broad day light.

The incident is alleged to have been sparked by an innocent remark made by Mr Rudd's partner the previous day.

Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, denies murder on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August last year. He also denies possession of an offensive weapon on the same date.

The trial continues.