Man, 24, damaged Louth Electronics window

A 24-year-old man has been ordered to pay compensation to a Louth business, after causing criminal damage to one of their windows.

Luke Seal, c/o an address in Hermit Street, Lincoln, damaged a window to the value of £165.85 at Louth Electronics, in Queen Street, without lawful excuse, on September 28 last year.

Seal pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday January 15.

He was ordered to pay £165.85 in compensation to the business.

The court did not order the defendant to pay any further costs.