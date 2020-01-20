Man, 27, banned after drink-driving in Alford

A man from the Alford area has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while he was more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Matas Baronas, 27, of Brickyard Lane in Farlesthorpe, drove a car in Chauntry Road, Alford, while drunk, on December 6.

He had 112 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system at the time of the offence. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Baronas pleaded guilty to the offence at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 2.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £666, in addition to court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months, although this can be reduced by 28 weeks if he chooses to complete a course.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing its sentence.

Baronas also pleaded guilty to two further charges, namely driving without a valid licence or insurance, but no further penalty was imposed for these offences.