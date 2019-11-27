Man, 71, sentenced over indecent child images

A North Cotes man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Ian Stuart Hamilton Nicholson, of Sea Lane, admitted the offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

Nicholson indicated guilty pleas to two charges:

• Making 438 indecent images of children (Category C) on or around January 4, 2017.

• Making 11 indecent images of children (Category C) between December 24, 2016, and January 23, 2017.

In a legal context, ‘making’ such images can refer to opening, accessing, downloading, or storing online content.

Category C refers to ‘images of erotic posing’ and is considered to be the least severe category of indecent images.

Following Nicholson’s guilty plea, the court sentenced him to a community order, up to a maximum of 40 days, including a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also fined £583 and ordered to pay a further £170 in court costs and victim surcharges.

Nicholson must also register as a sex offender for a period of five years.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing its sentence.