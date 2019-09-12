Man denies historical child sex offences in Louth

A man has denied multiple allegations of indecency offences against two young boys in Louth in the 1970s and 1980s.

Norman White, 57, now living at Railway Road in Newhaven, East Sussex, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) to faces eight allegations of gross indecency and indecent assault against two boys aged under 14 at the time, between October 1978 and February 1983.

White denied all the charges, and District Judge Peter Veits sent for the defendant for trial at Lincoln Crown Court next month.

White was granted unconditional bail, and his first appearance at the Crown Court will be on October 9.