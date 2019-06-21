Man faces trial over alleged ‘defecation’ in Louth street

A 48-year-old man will face trial next month after allegedly defecating and urinating in a Louth street on more than one occasion.

Craig Nicholas Myers, of no fixed address, is charged with ‘outraging public decency’ by behaving in an indecent manner, by allegedly dropping his trousers and defecating in Aswell Street on May 30.

Myers is also charged with urinating in Aswell Street on two occasions, May 24 and May 31.

At a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing on June 6, Myers was granted conditional bail until his next court hearing.

This next hearing - which the defendant has been ordered to attend - is due to take place at Boston Magistrates’ Court on July 10.