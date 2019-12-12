Man jailed after violent attack on girlfriend

A man who carried out a violent attack on his girlfriend after a night out in Skegness was today (Thursfay) jailed for 33 months.

Brandon Fettis, 21, repeatedly punched and kicked his partner, and claimed he would take her hostage if the police were called to the property in Alford.

He also bit the woman's lip and stamped on her.

Lincoln Crown Court heard officers found the woman curled up naked in the bath after a neighbour heard screaming and rang 999.

Fettis was taken to hospital after cutting his own wrists but spat at a police officer who was accompanying him, the court was told.

Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston told Fettis: "I have never seen so many injury photos."

The Recorder added: "The intensity was such she thought she was going to die."

The attack on 20 September occurred just two weeks after police were called to the same property.

On that occasion Fettis admitted biting his former partner and kicking her front door.

In mitigation the court heard Fettis was a "troubled young man" who required a psychiatric report.

Fettis of First Street, Consett, Durham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two charges of criminal damage on 6 and 20 September this year.

He also admitted offences of dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent in Newcastle.

The Recorder made a restraining order preventing Fettis from contacting his former partner and banned him from driving for 16 months. He must also take an extended driving test.