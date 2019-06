Lincolnshire Police have today (Friday) revealed they are seeking a man pictured on CCTV, after public order incident was reported last month.

A white man in his early 40s, around 5’11, with grey hair and a slim build is alleged to have made verbal threats towards a staff member at the Co-op store on Church Street on Monday May 27.

Have you seen this man?

Anyone who can assist with this appeal is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 233 of May 27.