Manby man, 27, faces jail after admitting child sex offences

A Manby man was today (Thursday) warned he faces jail after admitting a series of sex offences involving young girls when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Francis Mowday, 27, of Carlton Park, pleaded guilty to five charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity involving three different girls aged 12, 13 and 14 on dates between Febuary 2017 and September 2017.

He also admitted a single charge of sexual communication with a child, and three charges of making a total of 459 indecent images of a child.

Judge Steven Coupland adjourned sentence for the preparation of probation and medical reports, and Mowday was bailed to appear back at the Crown Court on Monday November 4.

The judge told him: “The fact that I am adjourning for these reports is not any indication of the sentence you will receive.

“The court’s starting point will be a custodial sentence.”