Manby man faces jury trial over child sex charges

A man from Manby will face a jury trial next month after being charged with multiple sexual offences against children.

Francis Mowday, 27, of Carlton Park, will appear for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19 to face the eleven charges.

As reported last week, Mowday faces four charges of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and three charges of causing or inciting a girl aged between 13-15 to engage in sexual activity. He also faces four charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

All of the alleged offences took place between May 2017 and September 2017.

Mowday attended a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court last Thursday (August 22) but he did not enter any pleas, as the magistrates determined that the charges should be dealt with by the crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance on September 19.