Marshchapel man banned after drink-driving

A Marshchapel man has been fined and banned from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving last month.

Carl White, 66, of Sea Dyke Way, drove a motor vehicle in Warren Road, Saltfleet, on August 17 while he was over the legal drink drive limit.

The defendant had 64 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

White pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

He was fined £150, and ordered to pay a further £85 in court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

White was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 18 months, as disqualification was obligatory for this offence. However, he can reduce the disqualification period by 18 weeks if he chooses to complete a course.