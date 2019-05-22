Masked thieves raid stores in Alford and Sutton-on-Sea

Police are appealing for information following a double break-in at stores in Alford and Sutton-on-Sea overnight.

Officers were called at 1,22am this morning to the Martin MColls store in the Market Place, Alford, following a report that three men dressed in dark clothing and covering their faces had raided the store, and taken a selection of cigarettes.

It was reported they fled in a dark estate car, in the direction of West Street, and were carrying a large blue bag.

At 1.39am this morning, we received a second report that the Coop store on Station Road, Sutton-on-Sea had been targeted.

It was again reported that three people, all covering their faces, had entered the store. They arrived and fled in what was seen as a BMW 5 series, with a roof bar on the car.

We are treating the incidents as linked, and believe the same offenders were responsible for each offence.

No arrests have been made.

If you saw anything, including a suspicious vehicle or suspicious people in the areas around the reported times, please call police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 14 of 22/05.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously and report on 0800 555111.