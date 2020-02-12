Men jailed for 12 years after ‘vicious attack’ in Alford

Two men who broke into a house before assaulting the owner have been handed 12 year sentences.

Lee Ives and Michael Bartholomew entered the property, in Alford, before the owner found them in the kitchen.

They then began an assault, punching and stamping on him, whilst also attempting to stab him with a knife.

The victim, whose family were in the house at the time, defended himself before chasing Ives and Bartholomew out of the property.

Ives and Bartholomew then left in a car.

The pair had in fact intended to enter a different house on the road but, instead, broke into the wrong one.

Following a week-long trial at Lincoln Crown Court, Ives and Bartholomew were found guilty on January 24.

At the same court on Monday this week (February 10), they were sentenced to a combined 24 years for the burglary, which happened on December 10, 2017.

• Bartholomew, aged 46, of Spanning Drive, Alford, was sentenced to 12 years for aggravated burglary;

• Ives, aged 45, of North Holme Road, Louth, was also sentenced to 12 years for aggravated burglary.

Detective Constable Nicola Paradowski said: “This was a premeditated and vicious attack on an innocent member of the public, which is still affecting both him and his family today, some two years after the event.

“There is never an excuse for using a weapon but now, following a complex investigation, these offenders will face the consequences of their actions.

“I hope this brings the family some closure and that they can move forward with their lives.”