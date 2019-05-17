Murderer on the run from open prison may be in Lincolnshire

Police are looking to trace a convicted murderer who has absconded from an open prison and may have fled to Lincolnshire.

Stephen Archer, 48, absconded from Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, May 15, having beeng convicted of murder in 1993.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build. He has a shaved head, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm, say police.

Archer is believed to have links to Nottingham, Lancashire, Lincolnshire and Suffolk.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

If you have recently seen him, or have information about where he may be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods and quote reference number 625 of May 15 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.