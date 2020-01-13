New crackdown on speeding motorists in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have united with forces across the UK in a fresh crackdown on speeding motorists.

The three-week long speed enforcement campaign, beginning today (January 13), is being co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Police officers will be carrying out speed checks.

Lincolnshire Police says it will be undertaking enforcement and educational activities over the course of the three weeks.

Inspector Marc Gee, the officer in charge of Roads Policing in Lincolnshire, said: “We will play a part in making our roads safer, along with Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

“Speeding is one of the 'Fatal4', along with seatbelts, phones and drink/drug driving, and therefore part of our year round focus on road safety.

“Throughout this campaign, officers will use their discretion to offer advice, issue Fixed Penalty Notices, educate through a speed awareness course if appropriate, and where necessary place a driver before the court.

“We can all play a part in making our roads safer by respecting the speed limits.”

National statistics show inappropriate speed contributes to around 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to the police, 15 per cent of crashes resulting in a serious injury and 24 per cent of collisions that result in a death. Lincolnshire saw a total of 53 people die on its roads in 2019.

Drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are said to be more likely to crash and their higher speed means that the crash is likely to cause more severe injuries, to themselves and possibly other road users.

As well as educating road users, Community Speed Watch teams will be out across the county, along with traffic officers who will be monitoring the county’s roads for speeding cars.

LRSP will also deploy mobile cameras across the county.

John Siddle, from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: "We are currently seeing more drivers disregarding speed limits across the county, one of our concerns is drivers speeding through road works on the A1, the lowering of the speed limit through the road works is to protect the workforce, they have a right to be safe in their workplace however, drivers are putting them at risk.

"This campaign is to highlight the dangers of excess speed not only to people working on the roads but to drivers themselves and other road users. Last year saw over 50 people killed on Lincolnshire's roads, every one of those is a tragedy for families, friends and colleagues of those lost. Exceeding the speed for most is risking a fine and points on your licence however, it can be so much more. Slow down!"