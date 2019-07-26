New police beach hut opens in Mablethorpe for the summer season

Police officers in Mablethorpe now have a dedicated spot on the town’s seafront from which they can engage with the public during the busiest season of the year.

Local officers will be at the hut, which is chalet number 44 at Queens Park, during the school holidays and are actively encouraging visitors and residents to come and pay them a visit.

Sergeant Cherry Kelly said: “The chalet is absolutely beautiful and located on a beautiful stretch of the beach.

“It was kindly donated to us for 2019 by Mablethorpe & Sutton on Sea Town Council and we’re just thrilled with it.

“Holidaymakers are a community in themselves over the summer so not only does the chalet give us that presence at the very heart of the community during the busy summer months, meaning we can respond quickly to any live incidents that might occur as well as actively engaging with the public, but when the season dies down in the Winter we can use it to show other chalet owners how to protect their property.

“Some of the chalets are vandalised in the colder months and we want to show owners how to protect them.

“Ours has been decked out with fire resistant paint, specific locks and bars, and special film over the windows.

“While I would love to have my team patrol the chalet area permanently, it’s just not possible and so we’re hoping that showing owners how to protect their huts will help prevent any damage to them.”

The chalet opens today (Friday) and, subject to operational needs, is expected to have a police officer or member of staff there every day throughout the school holidays.

Officers will also be talking to families about Sandi Starfish, which is Lincolnshire Police’s initiative to help reunite children with their parents or carers if they go missing on the beach.

Sergeant Kelly added: “The chalet really is a team effort and demonstrates partnership working at its very best.

“Not only has it been donated to us but my officers have had a hand in decorating it – my PCSOs on their rest days have been making curtains, bunting, and one has even baked a cake ready to share today.

“We’re so grateful to all the companies who helped us with the chalet and hope the public really use it to their advantage, because not only are we there to help keep people safe but we’re also there as advocates for our lovely coastline and always keen to talk to residents and people visiting.”

Sergeant Kelly, her team, and Lincolnshire Police would like to offer special thanks to:

• P & R Decorators Centre, Skegness

• Coo-Var Paints of Hull

• Buildbase, Alford

• Watson Home Hardware, Sutton on Sea

• AC Engineering, Burgh le Marsh

• AMS Bolts and Distribution, Alford