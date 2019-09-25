New Waltham man faces court over alleged drink driving

New Waltham man Raymond John Oxby is due to face court next month after being charged with drink-driving, and driving without due care and attention.

Oxby, 63, of Dursley Avenue, is charged with drink-driving while almost three times over the limit near his home on February 28.

It is alleged that he had 224 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Oxby is also charged with driving without due care and attention in Dursley Avenue on the same date.

Grimsby Magistrates’ Court adjourned the case yesterday (September 24), with a plea hearing due to take place on October 15.