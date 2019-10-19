North Cotes man, 71, faces court over alleged child images

A North Cotes man will face court next month after being charged with making indecent images of children.

Ian Stuart Hamilton Nicholson, 71, of Sea Lane, is charged with ‘making’ 562 indecent (Category C) images of children on or around January 4, 2017.

Nicholson is also charged with ‘making’ 14 indecent (Category C) images of children between December 24, 2016, and January 23, 2017.

The case was opened at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 16, and was adjourned until next month.

Nicholson was granted unconditional bail, and is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

No pleas have been entered at this stage.